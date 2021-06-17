As the Chiefs concluded minicamp Thursday, Patrick Mahomes feels confident in his offseason recovery.
Mahomes suffered from turf toe in last year’s Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns and underwent surgery this offseason to repair it.
After fully taking part in OTAs and minicamp, the quarterback is ahead of schedule and he doesn’t foresee any problems with his recovery moving forward.
“Obviously, I’m going to have to continue with the rehab, continue to work on those things, strengthen and do all that different type of stuff,” Mahomes said. “I feel like I had a good OTA’s, a good minicamp. I was able to move around, scramble around and do the things that I needed to do.”
Although the offseason so far has been less intensive for Mahomes, his participation without restriction is a good sign before the team takes part in fully-padded practices at training camp next month.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted Mahomes’ communication with the team regarding his recovery has aided his progress.
“We were cautious with him, and he’ll do anything, so it was just a matter that we tried to be as smart as we possibly could with it,” Reid said. “He made it through. I think this was good for him. Then, we’ll just see how he feels once we get up to camp, but he sure got a lot of work done here and he came out feeling pretty good.”
The Chiefs now have some time off before training camp kicks off in late July, and Mahomes will continue his training in Texas during that time.
“I’ll be training with my trainer Bobby Stroupe and he’s talked to Rick (Burkholder) and he’s talked to Julie (Frymyer) and really got a good game plan of how we’re going to continue the rehab but at the same time, making sure that I’m physically ready to go whenever training camp goes and I have no limitations at all,” Mahomes said.
