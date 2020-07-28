Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken a new step outside of football to expand his reach in Kansas City.
“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”
Fresh off a new deal that could earn the 24-year-old up to $503 million over 12 seasons, Mahomes joins a group of Kansas City business leaders, led by Sherman, to become a minority owner of the MLB franchise.
The former league and Super Bowl MVP is no stranger to Major League Baseball, as he grew up around clubhouses while his dad, Pat, pitched in the majors for 11 seasons.
“Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball - dating back to his childhood,” Sherman said.
Mahomes, who some are now calling the king of Kansas City, said he’s honored to join the Royals’ ownership group.
“I love this city and the people of this great town,” Mahomes said. “This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”
Mahomes has established a championship culture for the Chiefs, and Sherman said he hopes the quarterback can help do the same for the Royals.
“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere,” Sherman said. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”