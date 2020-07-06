For the next decade, Kansas City has its quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal. The Chiefs confirmed the deal Monday evening.
Mahomes is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The team exercised his fifth-year option in April, and the extension will kick in after the 2021 season.
According to his agency, the extension is worth up to $503 million with $477 million in guarantee mechanisms" and Mahomes can opt-out if guarantees aren't exercised. The deal includes a no-trade clause.
Mahomes, who turns 25 on Sept. 17, is off to one of the best starts by a quarterback in NFL history since being drafted No. 10 overall in 2017 out of Texas Tech. Mahomes won league MVP in 2018, throwing for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the regular season, and he helped the Chiefs to the AFC Championship before winning a Super Bowl in February. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the team’s first championship in 50 years.
Throughout the offseason, the Chiefs have stated that a new deal for Mahomes was always going to get done.
“Pat is a priority and the way we look at it now with all that’s going on, I mean, we’re going to have a lot of time to work with,” general manager Brett Veach said in late April. “Again, just Pat and his agents, Chris (Cabott) and Leigh Steinberg, they know that Pat is a priority.
“Pat isn’t going anywhere. He’s going to be here for a long time.”
Back in May, Mahomes said he was confident a deal would be done and Kansas City was the only place he wanted to be.
“For me, obviously, I want to be a Chief for a long time. I want to have a contract that says that and that I can go out there and know that I have the security and everything like that, but I understand and trust the Chiefs organization and everybody in it that they’re going to handle it the right way,” Mahomes said. “There are different ways you can maneuver and do different things in order to keep the best players around, and I think we have a great organization that is really in-tune with that and understands what we have here and how many great football players that we have and we want to keep as many as possible.”
Back in April, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt wasn’t sure on the timeline for the deal but insisted Mahomes would be taken care of.
“It’s a priority for us and it’s also a priority for Patrick’s team, so I know it’s something that’s going to get done in the near-term,” Hunt said.
Mahomes is the fastest player to reach 7,500 career passing yards, doing so at age 24. Over the past two regular seasons, Mahomes has a 23-7 record with 9,128 yards passing and 76 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He has also rushed for 490 yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries.
The deal will keep Mahomes in Kansas City though 2031, when the signal-caller will be 36.