Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the Texas Tech senior class from his backyard porch on Saturday.
The former Red Raider spoke for less than 90 seconds during the virtual commencement ceremony. He kept his comments close to the impact COVID-19 had on the graduates’ final semester in Lubbock, Texas.
“I know this isn’t the graduation ceremony that you and your families had envisioned, but that doesn’t change the outcome or all the hard work, long hours and sacrifices that you made to achieve this milestone.” Mahomes said. “But the world is in a different place today than it was in just a few weeks ago and as Red Raiders, we’re built to persevere in difficult times.”
Mahomes indirectly based his speech around the challenges the Chiefs faced during the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Kansas City trailed in each round and scored 21 unanswered points to beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.
He encouraged the graduating seniors to approach their post-college life similar to the Super Bowl.
“We’ve all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges,” Mahomes said. “And when the odds are stacked against us, we make a play. And I can tell you, this is going to make us all more competitive and hungrier than ever.”
He also reminded the graduates to apply their Texas Tech education to the next chapter in their lives.
“Remember, this is still a day to celebrate, to look back on the friends you’ve made, the professors who have changed your life and the memories you will cherish forever,” Mahomes said. “Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt that you will go out there and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats, Class of 2020. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”
Mahomes was a member of the Red Raiders’ football team for three seasons before forgoing his senior season for the NFL Draft. He also had a short stint on the baseball diamond.
He is known to attend Texas Tech sporting events when they are in Kansas City during the NFL season, and also makes appearances at games during the offseason.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid connected Mahomes’ passion for the Red Raiders to the opportunity to speak during a Zoom conference on Friday.
“He is passionate about sports,” Reid said. “He’s passionate about Tech. I just think it’s a neat thing that he’d have that opportunity to do it. Pat’s a pretty cool cucumber and he’s a sharp kid and speaks well so I think he’ll have a nice presentation for them.”
Mahomes is preparing for his third season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback. He was named the NFL MVP in 2018, and was the 2019 Super Bowl MVP.