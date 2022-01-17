After a big win over the Pittsburg Steelers in the first game of the playoffs, local Kansas City Chiefs fans are looking forward to the remainder of the postseason.
Jolene Rosenbohm said she has been a Chiefs fan for essentially her whole life. The same goes for her two sons, Garet and Ian.
Jolene Rosenbohm said that Sunday night’s game was awesome.
“I wish we kept (the Steelers) at zero ... would’ve been even better,” Jolene Rosenbohm said.
Garet Rosenbohm said that the Chiefs did well during their 2021 season.
“Well, considering the whole offensive line ... I think they did good,” Garet Rosenbohm said.
The Rosenbohms both said that the Chiefs are going to make it to the Super Bowl and win.
Another local Chiefs fan, Jayden Wall, said he has been a fan of the Chiefs since 2016.
“I think we started (Sunday night’s game) off slow, but we found our traction and we got going real good,” Wall said.
During the 2021 season, Wall said the Chiefs had a slow start with their first seven games.
“But then, I just think we kicked it into gear,” Wall said. “I think that we played magnificent after that. We just found what we needed to do and got it done.”
Chiefs fan Jerry Miller said he has been a fan since the team first came to Kansas City from Dallas, Texas, in 1963. Miller said he still has a pair of Super Bowl-themed shoes from when the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 1970.
“(Sunday night’s game) was terrific,” Miller said. “I hope they do it (for the) rest the season. It was outstanding. Really, it was.”
Miller said he hopes the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl this year.
Referring to how the Chiefs often struggle in the first half, he said that all he cares about is if the team wins.
“I don’t care how they play, as long as they win,” Miller said. “And they did play pretty good last (Sunday) night.”
During their 2021 season, he said he thinks the Chiefs “thought they were too good,” which is why they lost some of their games.
“But the games they lost they should’ve won because I thought they might’ve got too big-headed,” Miller said. “You know, things come too easy for them. And any given day, anybody can beat you ... that’s the way I feel about it anyway.”
He said that he believes the team has now realized that they need to “buckle down” and “play like they should play.”
“I’m all for the Chiefs,” Miller said. “I just hope they keep playing really, really good. ... I’ll be rooting for them constantly.”
