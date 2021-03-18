Prior to 2021, free agency was a mystery to Kyle Long.

From 2013 to 2019, he started 76 games for the Chicago Bears, making three consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career.

After sitting out 2020, he was eager to test the open market.

“I will say that I wanted to experience free agency,” Long told reporters Monday via a Zoom call. “I’d never done that before. Obviously, being in one city my entire career.”

On Tuesday, his tour of the NFL began with the Las Vegas Raiders. The following day, he stepped foot in Kansas City.

He felt no need to search the open waters anymore.

“It feels awkward landing in a city that you don’t consider home, but when you walk into this building here in Kansas City, it becomes apparent that things are different here,” Long said. “Sitting in Coach (Andy) Reid’s office, I just knew that this is where I wanted to be, and if they wanted to have me, I was going to do everything in my power to make this happen.”

Long and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to a deal Wednesday, which the team confirmed Thursday morning. Long is reportedly guaranteed $1.5 million on the one-year deal, which could reach as much as $5 million with incentives.

“What really stood out was how much he loves the game and his drive to get back on the field,” general manager Brett Veach said via press release. “He’s in great shape, a three-time Pro Bowler and a really smart player with an incredible football pedigree. We’re happy he chose to come here to Kansas City.”

After the decision to join the team, he indulged in some Kansas City barbecue with the newly signed Joe Thuney, who joined the team on a five-year deal this week. The two join a group that is without its starting tackles from the past five seasons in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, absences that showed in Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss.

“I’ve seen him in joint practices before so I know how he works,” Long said of Thuney. “Last night, when I had the opportunity to meet him— break some bread with him over some barbecue— it felt like he wasn’t a stranger and I don’t think I felt like a stranger to him. I look forward to being able to just join that offensive line room and get in where you fit in.”

Long has comfort in playing anywhere on the offensive line, which included two Pro Bowl years at right guard and another at right tackle, both positions the Chiefs are in search of upgrading.

He also has comfort in knowing one of the games top quarterbacks is behind him in Patrick Mahomes.

“I absolutely did talk to (Patrick Mahomes),” Long said. “I actually reached out to him, to Patrick, ‘Get me in there, man. You know, I’d love to come play for you.’ Obviously, Brett (Veach) did a tremendous job, getting me in here. I’m just so lucky to be here.

“(I’m) so happy to be a Chief — that’s actually the first time I’ve said that. I’m so happy to be a Chief.”