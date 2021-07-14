To no surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations this season.
After clinching their first Super Bowl title in 50 years two seasons ago to reeling from a loss in this year’s edition, the Chiefs certainly know what it takes to win from every end of the spectrum.
Travis Kelce, who has been through it all with the Chiefs in his nine-year career, believes this year’s group is poised for success.
“Brett Veach and the coaches and the front office did a great job of bringing in guys that are ready to work,” Kelce said. “They brought in championship level guys. Guys that have been in the playoffs, guys that have been in Super Bowls, guys that are just, you know, pros.”
The Chiefs addressed their offensive line woes with the addition of Orlando Brown Jr., Austin Blythe and Kyle Long. Plus, with rookies Cornell Powell, Noah Grey and Nick Bolton coming into the mix, Kelce said the program’s culture lays the groundwork for success.
“It makes it easy for guys that are professionals that actually want to go to work and want to win and it means something to them to come in and find that culture and appreciate it and add to it,” Kelce said.
Despite high hopes to remain as front-runners in the AFC this season, Kelce knows not to overlook anyone in the division in order to sustain the level of success needed to return to the title game once again.
“Who knows who’s going to show up,” Kelce said. “You got to be ready. You got to be ready for it all … There’s teams from all over the place that can come up and get a win and you just got to respect them all and go to work every single week.”
With two consecutive Super Bowls under their belts, the Chiefs are now gearing toward a third, and Kelce is behind his new and improved team to get them there.
“Being here nine years now, you see a lot of guys come and go. A lot of guys that you wish you could’ve never let go, but that’s the business of the NFL. So you just got to be able to, every single year kind of reboot that entire chemistry, the entire team,” Kelce said. “Every year is a new year, no matter who is in the building, no matter who you got. You got to be able to create that new team with the guys that are in the building.”
The Chiefs’ training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 28 for Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day.
