MIAMI — Katie Sowers answered questions on topics ranging from whether it hurt getting her ears pierced to if she wants to be an NFL head coach one day.
For the full 60 minutes of the San Francisco 49ers’ portion of media night on Monday, Sowers talked with reporters from around the world on making history as the first woman and first openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl.
“I’m waiting for someone to tell me that this is all a joke, and they’re going to be like ‘Psych! You’re not really there.” Sowers said. “It’s one of those things that you really start to look around you and take advantage of every single day.”
Being the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl may be surreal. Sowers makes very clear she hopes she’s blazing a path for many more to follow.
Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers’ dream growing up in Hesston, Kansas.
She might’ve become a basketball coach after wrapping up her college basketball career at Goshen College in Indiana. But being gay kept her from becoming a volunteer assistant there in 2009. Current Goshen President Rebecca Stoltzfus apologized to Sowers for that last week and noted those sexual orientation policies were ended in 2015.
Sowers played in the Women’s Football Alliance and for USA Football’s national team, including her best game ever where she intercepted five passes at safety against Germany. Injuries such as a separated shoulder and a torn labrum ended her playing career, leading her to Kansas City, where she earned a master’s degree at Central Missouri.
In Kansas City, Sowers also had a part-time job coaching a youth basketball team with then-Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli being one of the parents. After being fired by the Chiefs, Pioli was assistant GM in Atlanta when he helped Sowers into the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2016 with the Falcons working through the offseason and training camp before spending nine months as a scouting intern.
That same fellowship took her to the 49ers in June 2017, working with wide receivers. Kyle Shanahan, who had been OC in Atlanta, hired Sowers as an offensive assistant in 2018, and she’s gone from breaking down film and working on practice scripts to helping wide receivers coach Wes Welker and other offensive coaches.
“She’s been tremendous,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “Katie was here before I was. What she does with the receivers, all the skill position guys, how she interacts with them, it’s special.”