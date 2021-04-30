The Kansas City Chiefs stayed close to home and selected Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton with the No. 58 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday.

The second-round pick was the first selection for the two-time defending AFC champs.

Bolton became one of the SEC’s top linebackers over his career, molding into an All-American who averaged more than nine tackles per game over his last two season.

The 6-foot-, 230-pound linebacker was compared to Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner and Lavonte Savid by his college linebackers coach, D.J. Smith. He was graded as a late first round pick or early-to-mid second round selection.

The Frisco, Texas, native was a second-team AP All-American in 2020 while earning first-team All-SEC honors and becoming a Butkus Award finalist. He led the Tigers with 95 tackles, tallying 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and five pass deflections in 10 games.