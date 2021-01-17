The Kansas City Chiefs held on late without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II to defeat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are the first team to host the AFC Championship three-straight years.

The Chiefs forced a punt during a Browns drive with under 5 minutes to play, and Chad Henne completed a pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth down with just more than one minute to play to seal the game.

Henne came in after Mahomes left the game in the third quarter to undergo concussion evaluation. He was ruled out early in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes competed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a first quarter score to Travis Kelce. Mahomes also rushed for a touchdown.

Henne completed 6 of 8 passes for 66 yards and an interception, though the Browns couldn't capitalize on the turnover.

Running back Darrel Williams played a big part in the Chiefs' win, rushing for 78 yards and hauling in four catches for 16 yards. Tyreek Hill finished with eight catches for 110 yards, while Kelce added eight receptions for 109 yards.