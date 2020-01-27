After touching down in Miami on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go under the bright lights Monday evening.
The Super Bowl LIV participants will take to Marlins Park, home of the MLB's Miami Marlins, for Opening Night, the NFL's annual media day to kick of the week of the big game.
The NFL is in the fifth year of the event taking place in primetime. For the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and numerous players will take questions from hundreds of media as all players are made available to reporters from across the globe.
The Chiefs will begin their hour-long portion of the event at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time, with the 49ers to follow at 9 p.m.
While many questions, whether it be football or nonsense, will be asked, the impact of Kobe Bryant will be a huge topic Monday in Miami. The basketball great died Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in California, also claiming the lives of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Multiple Chiefs players took to social media Sunday to express their emotions.
Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020
Damn Kobe. You sparked the mind of every competitor. You made us all dig a lil deeper.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 26, 2020
Wow! I’m shocked & sad! #24 #8— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 26, 2020
I’m devastated, RIP to my idol, Bean, 8, 24, the Goat, the Black Mamba. Wow. @kobebryant— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020
Prayers goes out to the Bryant family sad day in America #ripKobe #blackmamba— Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) January 26, 2020
There is no wayyy this is real.... Rest easy Kobe...🙏🏽— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) January 26, 2020