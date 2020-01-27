49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes arrives for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday at the Miami International Airport in Miami.

 Associated Press

After touching down in Miami on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go under the bright lights Monday evening.

The Super Bowl LIV participants will take to Marlins Park, home of the MLB's Miami Marlins, for Opening Night, the NFL's annual media day to kick of the week of the big game.

The NFL is in the fifth year of the event taking place in primetime. For the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and numerous players will take questions from hundreds of media as all players are made available to reporters from across the globe.

The Chiefs will begin their hour-long portion of the event at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time, with the 49ers to follow at 9 p.m.

While many questions, whether it be football or nonsense, will be asked, the impact of Kobe Bryant will be a huge topic Monday in Miami. The basketball great died Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in California, also claiming the lives of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Multiple Chiefs players took to social media Sunday to express their emotions.

