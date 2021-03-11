The Kansas City Chiefs have released Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz after five seasons as the bookends to the offensive line.

The Chiefs announced the moves Thursday morning less than one week before free agency begins.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

Fisher, a left tackle drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, was the first draftee after Andy Reid’s hiring as head coach. In eight seasons with the Chiefs he played in 117 games, starting 11 postseason games with the club, including the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory following the 2019 season. Fisher was selected to two Pro Bowls while in Kansas City in ‘18 and ‘20.

Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in last season’s AFC Championship and underwent surgery in January.

Schwartz, 31, missed most of this past season with a back injury he underwent surgery for in February. The former All-Pro started 70 games for the Chiefs over the last five seasons after four years in Cleveland. He was consistently rated among the top tackles in the NFL.

“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Reid said. “Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.”

The Chiefs save $18 million by releasing the two, including $12 million for Fisher and more than $6 million by releasing Schwartz. Kansas City is still $3 million over the $182.5 million cap.

Moving on from both tackles adds to the major questions along K.C.'s offensive line. Along with replacing Schwartz and Fisher, four other top O-linemen are slated to be free agents, including center Austin Reiter and guard Kelechi Osemele.

The Chiefs drafted tackle Lucas Niang out of TCU in the third round last year, but he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Niang is likely a top candidate to slide into one of the tackle spots.