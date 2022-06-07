KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the off-season, the Chiefs traded six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Losing an experienced and skilled player such as Hill might have been worrisome for other team's in the league, but for wide receiver coach Joe Bleymaier, he's excited for his new receivers to write their own story.
“Big shoes to fill, I don't know if one guy can do it. The collective, and the guys we brought in just starting from scratch, teaching everybody what we do and how we do it,” Bleymaier said in a press conference. “Then really, I think, kind of the story is still to be written about how we fill that gap. We'll try to emphasize each of the guys' strengths and let them kind of write how they fit into the roles and where the offense goes from there.
The one receiver who's standing out early during the OTA’s is the newcomer from the Green Bay Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March. With him being 27 years old, Valdes-Scantling knows the ins and outs of an NFL team.
“He's been great. He's the epitome of a professional. I mean, he comes to work, he's all business, he wants to know what he's doing, why, the whole picture,” Bleymaier said. “The athletic ability, I think, speaks for itself. When he gets into the classroom, you kind of see how he's gotten to where he's gotten. He is on his p's and q's, and wants to know and wants to learn not only what he's doing, but the whole offense.” .
Last season for the Packers, Valdes-Scantling had 26 receptions for a total of 430 yards and three touchdowns. While Valdes-Scantling was used differently in Green Bay, Bleymaier does not want to force him into a box.
“Whether there's more, we're not going to put him into a box here. They (Packers) had reasons for how they used him in Green Bay. We'll see what he can do, and how he kind of writes his place here with us, without putting him into a box and saying this is what you did in the past,” Bleymaier said. “They had specific reasons. We may or may not have those same specific reasons. There's obviously things he does great, and you want to emphasize those strengths and let him flourish and grow into the offense.”
Another receiver who's looking to grow in the Chiefs’ offense is Josh Gordon, who joined the 53-man roster in early october. While Gordon didn't have the type of season he'd like production wise, there's still high hopes for what he can bring.
“Yeah, I have big expectations for Josh. The offseason here, when he got here, it was just as much as we could do to get him on the field and have him knowing his assignments,” Bleymaier said. “He is extremely smart and intelligent, he tackled all those challenges. He did what we needed last year, now he can kind of understand why, and get on the same page as Pat (Mahomes). He needs to understand the timing and how he fits in with everyone else.
While Gordon only had five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown, it wasn't due to his lack of understanding the play book, but more about understanding himself.
“He's always been comfortable with the playbook. I would say he's more comfortable with himself, in the role, in the offense, in what we're asking him to do, and then how he can do it,” Bleymaier said. “Last year, he was just so focused on what we were asking him to do. He was just not neglecting what has got him to this point. Now he's kind of bringing it all full picture.”
Although losing Tyreek Hill via trade may have had some Chiefs’ fans in a flurry, Bleymaier seems to be very proud of the work and promise that’s currently a part of his wide receiver room.
