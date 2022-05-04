Two days after he went undrafted in the NFL Draft, former Clemson standout Justyn Ross signed a rookie free agent contract with the Chiefs.
As a true freshman wideout standing at 6 feet, 3 inches tall, Ross led the ACC in yards after catch in 2018. He totaled more than 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns his first two season but then sat out his junior season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.
Ross returned to the field in 2021, catching 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns while also dealing a stress fracture in his foot.
Despite his injuries, Chiefs general manager told reporters in a post-NFL Draft press conference on Tuesday that Ross is medically cleared.
“I know how good our medical staff is, both (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Rick (Burkholder) and his crew and the docs we have at KU that if they tell me yes, I feel good,” Veach said. “If they tell me no, I don’t try to become a doctor all of a sudden and try to say, ‘Well, this team said this.’ No, our docs say, ‘we’re good,’ we’re good.”
After catching 112 passes for 1,865 yards in his first two seasons at Clemson, Ross was widely considered a first-round prospect.
The late-season foot injury may have caused Ross to go undrafted, Veach said.
“I think he didn’t really have time to test and train, I think,” Veach said. “Obviously most of it had to do with a couple seasons ago with the neck.”
Ross still impressed Veach and the Chiefs in some capacity, though. Veach stayed in contact with Ross’ agent Tory Dandy as the NFL Draft went on, and continued to express interest once it ended.
“He was just going through some options, and we stayed in touch. Then (Monday) we connected again, and he had a chance to review all the offers and the landscape of where everything was. He decided to come here,” Veach said.
With the Chiefs giving Ross his chance, he’ll still need to make his case.
Ross joins a crowded wide receiver room with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and second-round pick Skyy Moore among others.
But if he can stay healthy, Veach believes Ross has ‘a shot’ to make the roster.
“Given the talent that he has, he should be able to come here and potentially contribute,” Veach said. “Doesn’t matter where you’re drafted or where you’re selected, if that individual is going to come in here and earn a spot on the team, we’ll be good with that, but I just think it’ll be a very interesting competition for only five or six spots. I think we have a lot of talent there.”
Micaela Dea is a sports reporter for News-Press NOW. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Growing up in San Diego, Micaela loves to travel, meet new people, and tell stories. Have a story idea? Don't hesitate to email!
