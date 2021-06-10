The Chiefs wrapped up their second to last OTA session Thursday, and defensive tackle Jarran Reed feels like it didn’t take long to blend in with his new teammates.

“I just come to work every day and do what I can, fit in where I can and just work hard,” Reed said.

After playing his entire five-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs after being released in March.

Reed’s best season in Seattle took place in 2018, when he recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits. That occurred alongside Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, who had a career-high 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits that same season with the Seahawks.

Reed not only joins a familiar face in Frank Clark on the Chiefs’ defensive front, he’s also become accustomed with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“Chris is a great guy. You can tell that this is his team and I’m just following suit. He’s a great guy, great teammate, funny. He’s a real cool dude. His game is immaculate, it’s self-explanatory how he plays,” Reed said. “One of the best there is in the league and of course we all watch each other and everything he’s done, I see why. He puts in the work and he works hard every day.”

With Reed in the picture, Jones has had some reps in at defensive end in OTAs. Reed said his versatility is more than welcome as the defense works out its kinks.

“I’m not surprised. When you’re that caliber of a player, you should be able to move all along on the defensive line and I’m actually liking that side, stay at three technique and he stays a D-End,” Reed said.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo added they’re still figuring out what works best for the defensive line.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” Spagnuolo said.

As Reed looks to make an impact this season, Spagnuolo is happy to have the veteran defensive tackle around.

“I’ve always liked him as a player, so I’m glad we got him,” Spagnuolo said. “I just really like the way he handles himself here at practice. He’s serious about football, he knows when to lighten it up. Right now, in the short amount of time I’ve had with him, I really love the personality, the attitude and what he gives us as a football player.”

Kansas City’s final OTA session is scheduled for Friday at the team’s practice facility.