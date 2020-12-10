KANSAS CITY, Mo. - While the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense gets a lot of attention, their defense could be the difference down the stretch. And defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said it all starts with linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

“To me, he’s the glue,” Spagnuolo said. “I'm sure glad we got him. I think he's playing some really good football. He always has played aggressive. He always has tackled physically. I think all of us, I'm talking players and coaches, appreciate what he does."

With the Chiefs pushing for the top seed in the AFC, Hitchens has led the defense in a quiet, but productive, way.

“I’ve just been working my tail off the past two years just to try to better myself for my teammates,” Hitchens said, “and it’s finally showing.”

Hitchens is in his second season with the Chiefs after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He said he’s finally easing into the Chiefs system after the transition.

“My last three years, I think I was in three different systems,” he said. “Just like with everything in life, the more you do it, the more comfortable you get, and the better you get as long as you work.”

Hitchens said Spagnuolo told him personally what he thought of the linebacker and his role on the defense.

“He put a lot of faith in me getting everybody lined up and making sure we get out of troubled downs and situations,” Hitchens said. “Just knowing that, I know I have to be ready and prepared every week and try to be out there for my teammates."

The Chiefs defense has been hot and cold all season. The unit is middle of the pack in total yards allowed per game, and they are giving up the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Additionally, the Chiefs are tied for the best turnover differential in the league and are allowing the sixth-fewest points per game.

Defensive backs coach Sam Madison said the staff spends a lot of time adjusting their game plan for the team ahead.

“We do a really good job of going out and finding the things that the opposing offenses do very well,” he said. “Finally having all the pieces of the puzzle gathered, now just trying to put it all together and just having these guys play fast, that’s one of the things that you really want at this point in the season.”

As the regular season comes creeping toward the end, the Chiefs have a good idea of their best look, personnel wise, when it comes to that side of the ball.

Spagnuolo keyed in on the secondary, in particular. He said finding consistent producers, such as Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed, that can play multiple spots makes it easier to use someone like Tyrann Mathieu, who can do it all on defense.

“All those times we were moving Tyrann around, it’s really a credit to him that he can play all those positions,” Spagnuolo said. “Now I think he can settle in in a few different spots.

“We’re still living through some growing pains… hopefully as each game goes, we can get better and better.”

As the defense settles in, Hitchens said it bodes well for the unit that they come to play together once the playoffs come around.

“As long as we all keep playing hard and doing our jobs, the individual stats will come,” he said. “I’m not really worried about how many sacks we have as a team… We’re just trying to get better as a defense, and then all that stuff will come.”

The Chiefs will face the Dolphins Sunday at noon in Miami.