Chad Henne doesn’t play for spotlight or fame. It’s not even remotely part of the vibe surrounding the 13-year veteran quarterback.

Sporting a flannel shirt and Chiefs ball cap after leading the Chiefs down the stretch in Sunday’s 22-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, Henne went through questions from curious media members very routinely. After entering the game for an injured Patrick Mahomes II, the former Miami Dolphin starter didn’t show any nerve, even after a fourth-quarter interception.

“I have a lot of great players around me. They made me feel confident,” Henne said. “I love the game still. I love being around the locker room. Coming here (to Kansas City) enlightened me. It brought a lot out in me — especially being around Patrick and seeing all his success. He’s helped me out more than I feel like I help him.’’

For reasons just like he showed Sunday, Henne is a teammate adored by those in the Chiefs locker room. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and Henne are two of the first at the facility each day and talk extensively before the day’s activities.

“There’s nothing for us to do but sit around and shoot it. He’s a true professional,” Mathieu said. “He does the same routine as if he’s gonna play that week. Any back up should adopt that philosophy that at any given moment you need to be prepared to play.”

At a time where the Chiefs had to play the line of rust versus rest, Henne started the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, making his first start since Sept. 2014.

With more than a decade of experience, Sunday still served as Henne’s postseason debut. He was also on injured reserve during last season’s Super Bowl run, with Matt Moore serving as Mahomes’ back up.

“I think that helped him when he jumped in this time of just being comfortable with the speed of everything,” coach Andy Reid said of Henne playing Week 17. “Everybody has full confidence in him.”

Henne completed 6 of 8 passes for 66 yards, sealing the game with his 13-yard run on third down that set up a fourth-and-1 conversion to Tyreek Hill to end the game.

“Chad came in and uplifted us, we uplifted him and we rallied together,’’ tight end Travis Kelce said. “He’s a professional. He comes to work every day knowing he’s a snap away from playing. Secondly, he’s a competitor.’’

Before the season finale, Henne had attempted five passes in six years. But no pass in his career was as big as the final one in relief of a former MVP and the reigning Super Bowl MVP, who showed his love on Twitter by tweeting “#HenneThingIsPossible” with a GIF of Kevin Garnett yelling after his championship win with the Boston Celtics.

Henne wouldn’t see it though. He’s not on Twitter and instead prefers LinkedIn, showcasing his true professionalism.

“I don’t think #HenneGivenSunday or #HenneThingIsPossible is going to show up on LinkedIn,” he said, laughing.