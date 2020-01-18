KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With more than a dozen cameras pointed his way, Dave Toub grasped the podium with both hands and leaned to his side.
Soaking in the thought of the moment, dreams that have played in his head since coming to Kansas City as Andy Reid’s special teams coordinator in 2013, his words slowed. Emotion overcame his voice when the vivid picture painted inside his mind.
Aside from Reid’s son, Britt, nobody has been on Reid’s staff longer. The two spent time together at UTEP in the late ‘80s before going on to become coaches under Bob Stull at Mizzou. Reid then left for the Packers before earning his first head-coaching gig in Philadelphia with Toub as a special teams/quality control coach.
Toub left to join the Bears from 2004 to 2012 before rejoining Reid in Kansas City.
While his sentiment rings true for all at 1 Arrowhead Drive, Toub’s appreciation might never be more prevalent than if his mentor gets back to the Super Bowl — and wins it for the first time.
“I’ve thought about this a lot. Nobody deserves it more than Andy,” Toub said Thursday. “He’s such a great coach … I don’t know if I’d stop crying. I’d probably hug him forever.”
The emotion would ring true in a kingdom starving for its first Super Bowl win — and appearance — in 50 years. With the goal of getting back the Lamar Hunt Trophy to return the jewel with his family’s name on it, Chiefs Chairman/CEO Clark Hunt tabbed a coach who was notorious for coming up just short. After all, Reid lost four NFC Championships with the Eagles and went to one Super Bowl.
His sixth year in Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought the team back to the AFC title game in just his first year as a starter.
“It would be amazing, obviously,” said Mahomes. He was then asked if he’d be happier for Reid of himself, letting out a signature low-toned laugh.
“I’d probably be happier for him, for sure. But I think I (would) be pretty happy, too, for myself.”
During Reid’s time in Kansas City, tight end Travis Kelce has been one of his most impressive projects. As recent as three years ago, the Cincinnati standout battled immature and selfish acts on the field and in the locker room. As he’s aged, Kelce has become a model teammate and a leader of the organization.
“Just getting him there isn’t the goal,” Kelce said of Reid. “Winning this thing for him is. I’ll leave it at that.”
Reid is 220-142-1 overall between his regular season and postseason experience, the sixth most wins in NFL coaching history. But his teams are just 13-14 in the playoffs. As the head coach, Reid is 1-5 in conference championships. After becoming the second youngest head coach in 1999, his Eagles lost in the NFC Championship in ‘01, ‘02 and ‘03. He finally broke through before losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2004.
The Eagles returned to the NFC Championship in 2008, though he had to wait all the way until last year to get back to championship weekend.
He’s the winningest coach without a championship.
“I think everyone who has an understanding of him over the past 20 years understands there’s one thing he hasn’t done,” offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz said, per ESPN. “It would be really special to be able to do that.”
With Reid and Mahomes, Kansas City feels as its in perfect position to bring home a Lamar Hunt Trophy and Super Bowl even one year after coming up just short.
His legacy in football is already among the game’s best, but the Chiefs aren’t satisfied with anything less for their leader.
“He needs that,” Toub said. “He needs this.”