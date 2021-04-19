Alex Smith’s days of playing quarterback in the NFL are done.

Smith, 36, announced his retirement with a video on Instagram on Monday, saying he’s looking forward to more time with his family after his improbable comeback.

Smith is a 16-year veteran in the NFL, including five years and four playoff appearances with the Chiefs.

"Because even though I've got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I've got, I can't wait to see what else is possible," Smith said in an Instagram video. "But first I'm going to take a little time to enjoy a few of those walks with my wife, and my kids have no idea what's coming for them in the backyard."

In November 2018, any future walks with his wife and play sessions with his kids seemed unlikely. He suffered two broken bones in his right leg in Washington, undergoing 17 surgeries to combat a life-threatening infection. Following rehab, he finally returned in October and helped lead the Football Team to a division title and playoff appearance.

He was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

"Just a tremendous guy, obviously a great player, dealt with adversity throughout his career and always seemed to come on top and to be the better from it," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who spent the 2017 season as Smith’s backup. "And someone that, he's dealt with different coaches, he's dealt with different systems, and he's always had success.

"And then obviously with the injury that he had to be able to come back and lead his team into the playoffs, just showed the type of man that he is, the type of team player that he is. And I'm just grateful for the time that I had with him that really developed me to be the quarterback that I am today."

Smith was the first overall pick by the 49ers in 2005 and was traded to the Chiefs in 2013 as one of the first moves under head coach Andy Reid. He was 50-26 in five seasons, throwing for 17,608 yards and 102 touchdowns with just 33 interceptions.

In a talk earlier this offseason, Reid said he’s already offered up a job for Smith’s post-playing career.

"He's just a heck of a person, had a great career, played so many years here with different teams and everywhere he went, he made them better," Reid said. "I texted him a while back if he gets back into coaching, I get first dibs on him. I doubt he will, but if he decides to go that route, he would be a guy that you'd love to have on your staff.

"But he is really a special, special person. He'll go down is one of my all-time favorites."