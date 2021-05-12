The Kansas City Chiefs will see plenty of prime time, including three appearances on Sunday Night Football, following the release of the 2021 NFL Schedule on Wednesday.

Kansas City will play two prime-time games at home and three more on the road as the Chiefs seek a third-straight trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will play five playoff teams in the first seven weeks of the year.

The Chiefs will meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 at 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead. The game will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round win by the Chiefs in which Patrick Mahomes left with an injury, and Chad Henne thwarted a comeback with a late run and fourth-down conversion. It will be an immediate test for a new-look offensive line against one of the best pass-rush units in the NFL led by Myles Garrett.

The prime-time debut for the Chiefs comes in Week 2 on Sunday night in Baltimore for a matchup of the 2018 and 2019 MVPs in Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Kansas City will meet NFL Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 at Arrowhead before a trip to Philadelphia in Week 4, the second meeting between Andy Reid and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field since joining the Chiefs in 2013.

The Chiefs return home in Week 1 for their first home prime-time game against the Buffalo Bills, a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship.

Week 6 sees the Chiefs hit the road for another NFC East matchup with Washington, one of seven playoff teams from a year ago on the schedule. Chase Young, last year’s first-round pick by WFT, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Kansas City faces off with AFC South champion Tennessee in Week 7 in Nashville.

The third NFC East matchup of the year brings the New York Giants to Kansas City for Monday Night Football in Week 8. The Giants are 11-3 all-time against the Chiefs, though they’ve never faced off against Patrick Mahomes.

Green Bay gets its first look at Patrick Mahomes in Week 9 when the Packers, and maybe Aaron Rodgers, come to Kansas City for the second time in three years. Mahomes missed the previous matchup with a knee injury in 2019, and it’s a meeting of two teams that have each been in conference title games each of the past two years.

The fourth prime-time game comes in a Sunday night trip to Las Vegas for Kansas City’s first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders were one of two teams to beat the Chiefs in the regular season a year ago.

Then comes a stretch of a month at home with a game against the Cowboys, a bye week and visits from the Broncos and Raiders.

The Chiefs hit the road for three of their final four games, beginning in Week 15 with Thursday Night Football against the Chargers in So-Fi Stadium.

Kansas City returns home to face the Steelers before trips to Cincinnati in Week 17 and a trip to Denver in Week 18.

The Chiefs have just seven noon kickoffs with five late-afternoon starts and five prime-time games. For Week 18, two Saturday games and a Sunday night game will be announced, marking a possible change.

The Chiefs also announced preseason games at San Francisco, at Arizona and at home against Minnesota. The 49ers game doesn’t have a date or time. The Chiefs will visit the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, on ESPN before a Friday, Aug. 27, game against Minnesota at a time to be determined.

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning.

2021 Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - TBD | at San Francisco 49ers | TBD

Friday, Aug. 20 | at Arizona Cardinals | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Aug. 27 | Minnesota Vikings | TBD

2021 Kansas City Chiefs Regular Season Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12 | Cleveland Browns | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 | at Baltimore Ravens | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Sept. 26 | Los Angeles Chargers | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 3 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 10 | Buffalo Bills | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Oct. 17 | at Washington Football Team | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 24 | at Tennessee Titans | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Monday, Nov. 1 | New York Giants | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 7 | Green Bay Packers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Nov. 14 | at Las Vegas Raiders | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Nov. 21 | Dallas Cowboys | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Nov. 28 | BYE WEEK

Sunday, Dec. 5 | Denver Broncos | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 12 | Las Vegas Raiders | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Thursday, Dec. 16 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 7:20 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Dec. 26 | Pittsburgh Steelers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Jan. 2 | at Cincinnati Bengals | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Jan. 9 | at Denver Broncos | 3:25 p.m. | CBS