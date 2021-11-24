KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has run into some adversity in his young career.
After missing games with an injury last season, the second-year man out of LSU said he knew there could be more trouble when he went down in the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Bills.
“Initially, just feeling it, I knew it wasn’t the best,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Who wants to be hurt when this is what I want to do every day, Monday through Sunday?”
It was an MCL injury for Edwards-Helaire, which sent him to injured reserve and sidelined him for five games.
But he bounced back Sunday as he returned to the lineup and found the end zone in a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys.
As the Chiefs start to find their stride, winning four-straight, Edwards-Helaire will prove to be a key piece in their dynamic offense.
During his time off, Edwards-Helaire said he spent a lot of time reflecting on his struggles in his first two seasons.
“I just vividly remember telling my brother, like, ‘Every time I hit my stride, it just seems like something’s happening,’” Edwards-Helaire said. “It’s kind of just like, ‘Bro, you’re in the position that you’re supposed to be in, and then whatever happens on the field, it happens.’”
Rather than dwelling on his problems, Edwards-Helaire said he elected to spend his time away from the field bettering himself in any way he can, whether it was going deeper in film or mentally checking into practice.
“I feel like that’s what sets me apart from the next person,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Everybody can’t say they put as much work in as I did when I was hurt. ... Everybody can speak for themselves, but I’m me, and that’s just what it is.”
The extra work paid off, as Edwards-Helaire jumped into the Chiefs lineup Sunday and rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. He tacked on two catches for 13 yards, as well.
Edwards-Helaire said he didn’t feel any rust on the field.
“You all watched the game, I was in the game,” Edwards-Helaire said. “As far as being in the game, I feel good.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was a valuable part of the offense in their fourth-consecutive victory.
“Yeah, I mean, he rolled,” Mahomes said. “We’ll keep incorporating him more and more. I mean, he looked healthy, so just glad to have him back, and hopefully we can find ways to throw him some passes, too.”
After practicing the week leading up to Sunday’s game, Edwards-Helaire said he knew he would be able to play in that game.
Now as the Chiefs work through the bye week, Edwards-Helaire said he’s going to do his best to keep competing on the field.
“Good to have 25 back,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Clyde played well and stayed aggressive, covered the ball in traffic, was patient — all the things you need to be to make the thing work.”
The Chiefs are on a bye this week. They will return to the field Dec. 5 against the Denver Broncos.
