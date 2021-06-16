In just the first week of his professional football career, Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed the NFL why the Kansas City Chiefs used their first-round pick on him.
The LSU product rushed for one of his two 100-plus-yard games in a Week 1 win against the Texans, though it was the thought of his dual-threat ability that excited the Chiefs’ coaching staff. His ability was even compared to Brian Westbrook following the draft.
But a lack of a true offseason with coaches due to COVID-19, wiping out all in-persion activities until training camp.
“I would just say it feels like two different seasons,” Edwards-Helaire said when comparing 2020 to 2021. “I was coming in really not knowing anything last year. … I had my entire OTA season pretty much off just to work out.”
Despite the challenges of the offseason as a rookie, he started Week 1 and finished with 803 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He added 36 passes for 297 yards and one additional score.
The Chiefs targeted Edwards-Helaire five or more times in only six of his 14 total games last year, which includes missing a stretch late in the season after an injury against the Saints in Week 15. Edwards-Helaire said he’s healthy as of meeting with the media virtually Wednesday.
Along with improvements he targeted while plays are going on, he spent lots of time on pre-snap reads this offseason.
“The better you can be at that, the better player you become, the more you understand your role and the more you understand what the next guy’s going to do,” he said. “Just knowing what’s being called, what’s being switched up — it’s those big things you need to learn.”
With the game in action, he’s spent time working on catching the football at different angles, taking advantage of new running backs coach Greg Lewis, the former wide receivers coach for the team since 2017.
“(Coach Lewis) brings in that receiving coaching aspect as far as the routes that we are implementing and putting in,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Just those little things that you don’t get taught from a running backs coach, but you get it from a receivers coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.