During the course of 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs simply learned how to overcome.

Whether it was injuries Week 1 in Jacksonville, late heroics against Detroit and Minnesota or withstanding double-digit deficits in three straight playoff games, few things outside of Patrick Mahomes’ kneecap could keep Kansas City down.

When everything went wrong Sunday in the team’s first trip to face the Chargers in SoFi Stadium, they still won.

For the first time for the Chiefs as pros, they played in an environment unlike any other. Without fans in attendance at the new $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles, Kansas City entered Sunday confident it could produce its own energy. It lacked early, and the Chiefs felt it.

“Playing in a stadium with no things is like the weirdest thing ever. It’s almost like a scrimmage and it kind of felt weird for the first quarter. I didn’t feel like myself,” Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill said.

The Chiefs were sluggish from the jump. Unprepared for sixth-overall pick Justin Herbert to start for the injured Tyrod Taylor, they fell behind 17-6 midway through the third quarter. Mahomes was just 8 of 19 for 60 yards in the opening half.

“I was so frustrated the beginning of the game because I knew it was me killing the team. … I wasn’t making the throws in the right spots,” Mahomes said. “I have to take that upon myself to not put ourselves in a hole like that.”

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter when everything began to fel. Down 17-6, Harrison Butker drilled a franchise record 58-yard field goal to pull the team within one score.

The following Charger drive ended when Herbert threw across the middle and was intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed, his second pick in as many games to begin his career.

Seven plays later, Mahomes found Hill for a 54-yard touchdown that few combos in the NFL could complete. An off-script, highlight-worthy find of Mecole Hardman tied the game at two, and those back-to-back plays showed the Chiefs the world has become accustomed to.

The Chargers appeared to suck the life out of their AFC West rivals with a drive of more than 10 minutes that resulted in a 20-17 with just more than two minutes remaining.

More Mahomes magic arrived on the final drive when he converted a third-and-20 to set up Butker’s chip shot that sent the game to overtime and gave the Chiefs momentum ahead of his 58-yard game-winner in the extra period.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to play,” Mahomes said. “When you get to the playoffs or later in the season and try to make these runs, not every game is gonna be a blowout, not every game you’re gonna be winning the whole entire game. There’s gonna be difficult situations.”

The Chiefs showed what made them champions in 2019. Mahomes completed 14 of his final 19 passes, including going 10 of 14 for 155 yards in the fourth quarter while being hit seven times throughout the game.

The Chargers had the ball for nearly 40 minutes and totaled nearly 480 yards of offense while benefiting for 11 Chiefs penalties. Kansas City also had an extra point blocked in the second quarter.

The Chiefs lost their most experienced cornerback Antonio Hamilton early after already missing Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland. Frank Clark left the game with an illness, and Sammy Watkins didn’t return after a hit to the head.

Nearly everything went wrong. But the ending was enough to make it to 2-0.

“It was a tough win. I was proud of our guys for battling through,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Things weren’t going well for us on either side of the ball, but the guys rallied it.”