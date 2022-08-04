The Kansas City Chiefs unveiled another new face to their defense on Thursday at training camp by welcoming defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the practice field.
“At this point, I’ve done a lot of football. One of the things I have not done, I haven’t gotten over 100 sacks, I haven’t won a playoff and I clearly haven’t won a Super Bowl. Those are things I would like to do at this point in my career. I’m in hot pursuit and I feel like this team gives me the best opportunity to do it,” said Dunlap.
The Chiefs were happy to see their franchise left tackle back in practice gear on Tuesday when Orlando Brown Jr. was seen at training camp. Now, having reinforcements with Dunlap on the defensive front along with Chris Jones and Frank Clark should add a spark to the Chiefs’ pass rush.
Dunlap hasn’t spent a lot of time learning Steve Spagnuolo’s defense since he just got to the team and was fairly limited in his first practice Thursday, but Spagnuolo will have to learn as well and see what Dunlap’s best place on the defense is.
“I’ve obviously seen him play, not a lot. I’ve watched a little bit of tape,” said Spagnuolo. “It’s really gonna be us figuring out what he can do, where to put him, there’s a lot of that going on right now. When he feels like he’s got it down, we’ll get him in there.”
Dunlap enters his 13th NFL season in 2022 just four sacks away from reaching 100 sacks for his career, which he says is a milestone he doesn’t have anything special planned for. He also said Thursday after practice that there were a couple of other teams who were interested in him, but he ended up choosing the Chiefs based on how he felt he fit the team's defensive schemes.
Dunlap spent the last two seasons playing for the Seattle Seahawks going up against quarterback Russell Wilson in practice. Wilson is now the quarterback of the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster trade this past March. Dunlap now gets a chance to compete against his former QB twice this season, and feels he is up for the challenge.
“I definitely have looked at the schedule. Russ is my guy, there’s no personal vendetta versus him, but he’s on the other side. I have a job to do as well as he does,” said Dunlap.
The Chiefs play the Broncos this season on Dec. 11 on the road and again on Jan. 1 at home. The Chiefs will not have training camp practice on Friday, but will be back to it on Saturday.
