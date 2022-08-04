The Kansas City Chiefs unveiled another new face to their defense on Thursday at training camp by welcoming defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the practice field.

“At this point, I’ve done a lot of football. One of the things I have not done, I haven’t gotten over 100 sacks, I haven’t won a playoff and I clearly haven’t won a Super Bowl. Those are things I would like to do at this point in my career. I’m in hot pursuit and I feel like this team gives me the best opportunity to do it,” said Dunlap.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.