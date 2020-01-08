KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the fifth consecutive postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are using veteran minds to try and find a way to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have plenty of experience to build on, including Andy Reid’s 21 years as a head coach. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II enters his second postseason as a starter confident in his team and his abilities.
“You aren’t going to be in your perfect, tip-top shape, but you have to have that mentality that every single day you’re going to try to be great,” Mahomes said before Wednesday’s practice. “I feel like with this team with Tyrann (Mathieu) and with Frank (Clark) and the offensive guys like Travis (Kelce) and Tyreek (Hill), we’ve built this mentality that every single day we’re going to go out there and be the best players we can be.”
Mahomes’ first postseason might not have ended in a Super Bowl win, but he said that’s giving him a chance to build off his anger and disappointment from last year’s AFC Championship loss, an overtime defeat to the champion New England Patriots.
“Anytime you lose and you’re that close, you don’t feel good — you’re not going to be happy with the season,” Mahomes said. “As you look back on it, you understand the experiences that you got, and I’m going to use those experiences to go out there and find a way to keep playing. We understand it’s a day-by-day process. You have to execute every single day and be the best player you can be every single day.”
Very few players on this Chiefs roster are new to the postseason. Defensive end Frank Clark saw five postseason games with the Seahawks, defensive tackle Chris Jones has gone three times with the Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce has now gone to five postseasons in his time with the Chiefs.
There are some regular season starters that haven’t seen NFL postseason live before, including Pro Bowl starter Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, still in their rookie seasons. Hardman has been much closer to an NFL postseason atmosphere, according to Reid.
“He came from a major college, so he’s used to playing in front of big crowds and at a high level,” Reid said. “I’m not that worried about him in this atmosphere. I just want him to prep for the plays. Make sure that he has that down, then go play. He’s got enough guys around him, either here or somewhere else, that have been in the playoffs. He’s got good people that he can talk to.”
Saunders, though, graduated from an FCS school that averaged 3,179 in attendance at home his senior year. Reid said Saunders’ personality would help in an NFL postseason environment, but Saunders said his college postseason experience would help him the most.
“I like the format of that playoff system more because you’re truly playing for a championship,” Saunders said. “I felt more comfortable — as opposed to coming from a Power 5 school and having to get into those top four team, you can be a 16 seed and win the whole championship. Preparing in that playoff style led me to be comfortable in this one. It’s win or go home — it’s simple.”
FCS’ bracket-style playoff system is similar to most NCAA postseason tournaments, like March Madness basketball. Western Illinois played in the FCS postseason during Saunders’ freshman year.
He said the carryover from that experience has helped him become comfortable in his first professional postseason.
Regardless of experience, the Chiefs are confident in the consistency they’ve created over the season, including managing injuries. The only players who didn’t fully participate in Wednesday’s practice were cornerback Morris Claiborne for personal reasons, and Kelce was limited with a knee.
Mahomes attributed that consistency to Reid’s experience and bye week plan.
“I think he does a good job of letting us heal our bodies but at the same time keeping that same rhythm that we have going all season long,” Mahomes said. “He’s gotten a good feel for it — understands how to make sure our heads are still in the game and we’re still preparing for that next game even if we don’t know necessarily who we’re playing.”