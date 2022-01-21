After missing the last three games, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is poised to return for Sunday’s Divisional Round showdown.
Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is optimistic he could make his return to the field, but couldn’t confirm him as a full go after Friday’s practice.
Reid said Edwards-Helaire would play in the wild-card round last week versus the Steelers, but the running back ended up being inactive.
“I felt comfortable with him practicing today, and he did practice full-speed and all that. But listen, I’m still recovering from telling you guys he was going to play last week, so I’m not going to say anything until the fish is in the boat,” Reid said.
In just 10 games after being limited with injuries, Edwards-Helaire had 517 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
With Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore stepping up in the backfield, Reid feels confident in the rest of the running back room.
“As a play caller, you’ve got to have the next man up and these guys have got to go,” Reid said. “That guy has got to go and do his best and make the play. That’s how we’ve kind of handled it, and the guys understand that.”
After he was limited versus the Steelers, Williams also is expected to play this Sunday, even though his toe injury has him listed as questionable for this week after returning to practice Friday.
Williams has led the Chiefs with 558 yards rushing and six touchdowns this season.
“I’d probably tell you the same thing. He moved around good today but let me see how he does. He only practiced today, so let’s see how he does here in the next day, see where he’s at,” Reid said.
The Chiefs face the Bills Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with a spot in their fourth-straight AFC Championship on the line.
