The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up day two of full practices at training camp Thursday at Missouri Western, but it came with some casualties.
All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce left practice early due to injury. The team confirmed after practice that Kelce left due to tightness in his hips and back.
In his absence, rookie tight end Noah Gray was given a chance to shine. Gray made a number of nice plays in 7-on-7 drills, playing in Kelce’s spot on the first team.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hamstring) was also held out of practice on Wednesday.
Another player impressing in the team drills was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. In his first training camp at Missouri Western with the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire is seeing some work catching passes out of the backfield.
A trend that is stretching across the entire NFL, Edwards-Helaire said he spent time over the offseason working on certain skills that will help him succeed in that.
“This off-season was big for me,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I was working on hands, working on routes, because I knew that was something that was gonna be pinpointed this training camp.”
As Edwards-Helaire sharpens his skills in the pass game, he said he will have the ability to be dangerous both in the air and on the ground while playing in the Chiefs offense.
“The times that we do run the ball effectively, everybody’s worried about the pass,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Having Pat Mahomes on the side and then Tyreek (Hill) and Mecole (Hardman) and Trav (Kelce), it only benefits me when it’s time to run the ball.”
After suffering an injury in Week 15 of his rookie year, Edwards-Helaire returned to play in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, but he said he was only about 85% healthy.
Entering training camp, he said he’s back to 100%, and that’s due to having some rest.
“It was kinda like a rolling two years for me of nothing but football,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Just having the time to kinda let my body recover and then be specific on my training in the offseason and rehab got me where I am right now.”
Another player that’s looking to diversify their repertoire in training camp is defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Typically playing as a three-technique defensive lineman on the interior, Jones is seeing time working as a defensive end, which he said gives him more freedom to rush the quarterback.
“I feel good rushing off the edge,” Jones said. “I know it’s year six, I’m a little old, I’m a veteran in the room, but I feel so good rushing off the edge.”
While he works from the end, Jones said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will play him at both spots throughout the season, so he has to be prepared.
“Most likely I’m gonna be playing both spots depending on game plan and who we’re playing and what’s the best matchup,” Jones said, “so I just try to put myself at a weight where I can play three-tech the whole game or play D-end the whole game.”
As he works on the transition, Jones said he’s focused on getting better every day.
“My biggest thing is continue to get 1% better throughout this camp, and when we do that, by the time the season reach, we just keep on elevating, baby,” Jones said. “Keep on elevating, and we’re gonna be where we wanna be by the end of the year.”
Chiefs training camp continues Friday morning at Missouri Western.
