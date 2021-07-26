Training camp brings an opportunity for players, both new and returning, to make a name for themselves heading into a new season.
New Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said he’s looking to make the most of that opportunity after coming over in a trade from the Ravens.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know all of my teammates, offense and defense, all the coaches and the staff around here as well,” Brown said. “Not that you’ve got a lot of free time at training camp, but it definitely helps passing time by getting to know guys.”
The 2021 edition of Chiefs training camp is officially underway, as the team’s veterans arrived on campus at Missouri Western’s campus Monday afternoon.
After quarterbacks and rookies reported on Friday, practices have been going on throughout the weekend, but full team practices are set to begin Wednesday.
“I’m excited, man. I’m excited,” Brown said. “It’s a chance to get better, a chance to grow with the guys in the locker room and grow with these coaches and really just start developing that trust.”
Brown is entering his first season and first training camp with the Chiefs. A four-year vet out of Oklahoma, the 25-year-old was traded to the Chiefs from the Baltimore Ravens in April.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Brown was the centerpiece of an offseason offensive line overhaul. He said one of his priorities going into camp has been to get acclimated with his new offensive line.
“We’ve actually been communicating all offseason, I would say definitely ever since we all stepped in the building together in OTAs, and it’s a great group,” Brown said. “We play a position that’s hard, that’s very different, I feel like, from a lot of positions, and sometimes all you have are the guys on that offensive line of scrimmage with you to lean on, and man, I think we’ve got a really good group going into this.”
One of the returning vets is linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Hitchens is one of the elder statesmen on a defense that has emerged as one of the best in the league over the last two seasons.
Hitchens came to Kansas City in the 2018 season after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. It was in Dallas that Hitchens got to learn from some experienced veteran linebackers, such as Bruce Carter, Sean Lee and Rolando McClain.
Numerous players will be vying for a spot on the Chiefs roster over the next month. Hitchens said it takes a lot of hard work to be successful in an NFL camp.
“It’s nothing like high school, college, and the guys that stay around for a while get it,” Hitchens said. “Day in and day out, you just gotta prove yourself, and wake up for us every morning and get after it.”
The veterans will get to St. Joe and begin preparing for the first day of full practice on Wednesday, albeit without pads. Brown said he’s looking forward to strapping up and getting back on the field when the time comes.
“Once we get the shoulder pads on, things will get rockin’,” Brown said. “That’s when the real ball players come out, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Full practice begins Wednesday at Missouri Western. The first practice open to the general public will be Thursday.
