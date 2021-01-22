Even with their win over the Bills in Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t overlooking their AFC Championship opponent.

“They have great players at every single level,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “We expect them to come out and be aggressive like they’ve been playing the last few weeks.”

To say Buffalo completed a turnaround after their 26-17 loss to Kansas City this season would be an understatement.

After Week 6, the Bills went 11-1. Plus, Buffalo enters the conference championship on Sunday having won eight contests in a row, seven of those games by double digits.

Also in the loss, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of his worst games in one of Buffalo’s worst offensive performances.

But the Pro Football Writers of America's Most Improved Player of the Year for 2020 definitely made up for it.

Allen set multiple franchise single-season records in Buffalo in 16 games this season. The 24-year-old threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, completing 69.2% of his passes.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark compared to when Mahomes’ talent emerged on the field two years ago to what Allen is now showcasing.

“I kind of see a lot of similarities, just the plays he’s making where he’s falling down, making throws still. The plays he’s making on his feet, and just how they basically put the game in his hands. He’s just been doing a lot of help them win,” Clark said.

Allen's weapon in Stefon Diggs can put up some numbers as well. Including the playoffs, Diggs has passed 100 receiving yards in nine games this year.

"We'll be prepared for whatever they show us and try to counteract that with our best foot forward and try to find a way to win a football game," Mahomes said.

Now in their third straight AFC title game appearance, Kelce said the Chiefs feel like they belong.

“Over the past few years, we’ve built this team to have a certain type of culture, of confidence, knowing that we’re going to put in the work throughout the week to be ready game day and all we got to do is just be ourselves when we go out there,” Kelce said.

With a shot at playing in Super Bowl 55 on the line, the Chiefs already know what it takes to run it back.

“I’m excited to get out there and prove ourselves right, and show everybody that we are who we are,” Kelce said.

Kickoff between the Bills and the Chiefs is set for 5:40 p.m. Sunday.