As has rarely been done in the Patrick Mahomes Era of Kansas City Chiefs football, Andy Reid relied on the ground game to deliver a third Monday win of 2020.

Four days prior, the team announced the addition of Le’Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro who had never been a backup in his career. By the looks of it Monday, that role will change once he gets acclimated to his new team.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards, putting together his most well-rounded effort, to deliver a 26-17 win against a physical Buffalo Bills team.

It came behind a remade offensive line without center Andrew Wylie and right guard Mike Remmers, and without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz after the opening minutes.

Daniel Kilgore replaced Wylie as the starting center, and Mike Remmers started to his right before sliding outside for Nick Allegreti in Schwartz’s absence.

“When you have days like this, things just seem to part like the Red Sea,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That’s what the O-line did. Ultimately, I just put my head down and ran. When it’s time to make a guy miss or time to run through a guy, I do my job.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid reflected after the win, saying the never gave the run game a chance to get into a rhythm in last week’s loss to the Raiders. So the team turned away from an ever-efficient Mahomes — who still finished 21 of 26 for 221 yards and two touchdowns to Travis Kelce.

With the Bills mimicking other teams by dropping the secondary and linebackers into deep prevent coverage, the Chiefs pounded the rock.

“If teams are going to play us like this, you’re going to see us running the football, and we have the guys who can do it,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs ran the ball 46 times for 245 yards, good for 5.3 yards per carry. That included 10 quarterback runs by design or through the scramble.

“Clyde was running well. O-line was blocking well,” Mahomes said. “I just want to win. I don’t care how it’s done — pass, run, defense, whatever that is. We found a way to do that.”

Edwards-Helaire started the game with a career-long rush of 31 yards on the opening drive, eventually finding the end zone on a play called back due to a questionable holding penalty.

Darrel Williams did his his way in for six on a 13-yard run on fourth-and-inches to extend the lead to two scores in the third quarter.

With a new recipe, the Chiefs now welcome in a proven player who could force teams to again play closer to the line of scrimmage, and possibly another flip of the script that allows Mahomes to pass for video game-like numbers.

“We don’t turn away good players, and he’s a good one,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Bell. “It’s exciting to have him around and we’ll see how he does.

“He’s got to get in the playbook and learn everything, but he’s a pretty smart kid and been doing it a long time. So, I don’t think he’ll have a problem with that.”

While watching his new organization impress and move to 3-0 in Monday games this year, Bell took to Twitter to give his input.

“I can’t wait.”