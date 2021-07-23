Following a summer of precaution for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he would have no physical limitations for training camp after offseason surgery for turf toe.
“I’ve been training, running, throwing, doing everything that I usually do,” said Mahomes, who had surgery in February shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “That’s what was so good about (offseason practice) and doing those things is that I tested it there and realized I was good. Then when I got back with (personal trainer Bobby Stroupe) and I was able to do what I normally would do.”
The Chiefs planned early in the offseason to have Mahomes fully ramped up by training camp, but he was a full participant throughout most of the offseason activities and minicamp.
While Mahomes does extensive work on his legs in the offseason, he said even more focus was put on the area this offseason.
“We definitely did a little bit more as far as mobility with the foot,” Mahomes said. “We always do stuff with the foot and ankle and knee but we did different stuff just to kind of keep that mobility going, strengthening that (area).”
Mahomes and the team’s rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans will begin a three-day camp Saturday morning in build up for the full team’s arrival next week.
Vaccination milestone
The Kansas City Chiefs are just one of six teams in the NFL to reach the 90% threshold for vaccinated players, according to head coach Andy Reid.
The team also has its entire staff vaccinated.
“I think it’s just guys talking to each other. I think it’s trusting your medical staff, which ends up being important in this,” Reid said. “Obviously if you’ve had (the vaccination), it’s a little bit easier road. I mean, the other one’s very similar to last year if you haven’t had it, and that wasn’t the easiest thing to get through I think for everybody.”
The NFL announced this week that teams may be be subject to forfeits and losses if unvaccinated players are a cause for COVID outbreaks and game cancellations. That would also lead to players losing game checks.
Mahomes said the Chiefs have taken the right approach to putting the team in the best position.
We kind of go about business as we’re trying to do whatever we can to win, and if you’re not vaccinated, just try to be smart,” Mahomes said. “Wear your mask, try to limit your interactions with other people that aren’t vaccinated and try to make sure you’re ready to go whenever it’s game time. … I think we have the guys in the locker room that are either vaccinated or are going to be smart if they’re not vaccinated and not try to hurt the team in any way.”
Clark set to report to camp
Head coach Andy Reid said defensive end Frank Clark will be at training camp next week after two gun-related arrests this offseason.
Earlier this month, Clark was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon stemming from a March arrest. An arraignment has been pushed back to this fall.
Clark was arrested again in mid-June for illegal firearm possession, and charges have not yet been filed in the case.
“I obviously stay in communication with all our players during the break the best I possibly can,” said Reid. “I have had a chance to talk to Frank. There’s nothing that has taken place up to this point. Frank will be here (when veterans report Monday), and we’ll go forward with that.”
Reid said that if the league were to discipline Clark, the Chiefs would manage with the defensive ends they have on the roster.
