In a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired cornerback Mike Hughes on Thursday.

Brett Veach, collector of former first-rounders, traded for Hughes by giving the Vikings a 2022 sixth-round pick while Minnesota sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to Kansas City in the deal.

Hughes was drafted 30th overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Vikings. Minnesota declined to exercise the fifth-year option in Hughes' rookie contract.

He appeared in 24 games with seven starts for the Vikings.

Due to a neck injury, Hughes was limited to just four games with two starts because he was placed on injured reserve in October.

The 24-year-old will add to a group of Chiefs cornerbacks that includes Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed.