The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs will host the Browns at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will take place on CBS.

Kansas City defeated Cleveland 22-17 to advance to a third-straight AFC Championship, despite losing Patrick Mahomes mid-game due to concussion-like symptoms. Chad Henne led the Chiefs' offense late and fended off the Browns' rally.

It will be the third matchup of former Big 12 quarterbacks in Mahomes and Baker Mayfield and will be another return to Kansas City for former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs have won the last four matchups with Cleveland.

It's the second-straight year the Chiefs open the season in a rematch of the divisional round, defeating the Houston Texans to open last year.

The Chiefs' full schedule will be announced Wednesday night. In addition to the 17th-game against the Green Bay Packers, the Chiefs will play the AFC West twice in 2021 in addition to the NFC East, AFC North and the other 2020 first-place finishers Buffalo and Tennessee.

The NFL's full Week 1 slate includes Tampa Bay opening at home on Thursday night against Dallas. Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut for Jacksonville will come against Houston while No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets will travel to Carolina. Other notable matchups include a matchup of playoff teams in Pittsburgh at Buffalo and Seattle at Indianapolis, afternoon games between Green Bay and New Orleans as well as Miami and New England, a Sunday night game between Chicago and the L.A. Rams, and a Monday night finale between Baltimore and Las Vegas.