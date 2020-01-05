Once again, Kansas City’s road to an AFC Championship game appearance comes against a foe from a division that has caused nothing but nightmares throughout the years.
With the results of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchups, the No. 2-seeded Chiefs will face off with No. 4 Houston, winners of the AFC South and 22-19 overtime victors against the Buffalo Bills to open the playoffs.
Kansas City (12-4) suffered three of its losses to the AFC South in 2019. The Chiefs opened the season with a 40-26 win at Jacksonville before losing back-to-back home games to Indianapolis and Houston in October. In Week 5, the Colts possessed the ball for 37 minutes and rushed for 180 yards in a 19-13 primetime win.
The Texans (11-6) overcame a 17-3 deficit and scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of Week 6. Carlos Hyde, who spent training camp with the Chiefs, rushed for 116 yards while Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more.
The Texans rallied with 20 second-quarter points to take a 23-17 edge at the break. Mahomes put Kansas City back on top 24-23 in the third quarter, hooking up with Tyreek Hill for their second touchdown connection in the game.
Watson and Texans took control in the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 93-yard drive taking more than 8 minutes off the clock. Watson finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run with just more than 6 minutes left in the game. He hooked up with DeAndre Hopkins for a two-point conversion providing the winning margin, later converting a fourth down to Will Fuller on the final drive to ice the game.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to deal with all of the adversity, the ups and downs and the flows of the game, and to be able to keep fighting for 60 minutes,” Watson said after the win at Arrowhead. “Everyone is always fighting until the end, regardless of what the score is saying. We kind of don’t even look at the scoreboard.”
The Chiefs, who also lost at home to Green Bay, dropped their final game in Week 10 as Tennessee’s Derrick Henry rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill threw for 181 yards and orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final minute after a series of special teams and defensive mishaps. Mahomes’ return from injury saw him throw for a season-high 446 yards and three touchdowns, though K.C. fell 35-32.
From there on, Kansas City became one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 69 points during the six-game winning streak.
“It’s good. Obviously, we have some great momentum heading into the postseason,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said following a Week 17 win against the Chargers. “It’s going to be fun. I love playing football. I love the challenges. I love everything that comes with it. I know that my teammates feel the same.”
As important as the defense raising its level has been the team’s health heading into the postseason. Hill left the season-opener with a shoulder injury and returned in a limited fashion against the Texans, playing in 50% of snaps, while Frank Clark played through a pinched nerve injury.
Chris Jones, Eric Fisher and Sammy Watkins also didn’t play in the Week 6 matchup. The Chiefs have seen a boost in Mahomes’ health since that game and added Terrell Suggs to the defensive line with the losses of Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah, and safety Juan Thornhill will miss the postseason with a torn ACL suffered against the Chargers.
This will be the sixth matchup between the clubs in the past five seasons, with the Chiefs winning three of the games in that span. The Chiefs and Texans met in Wild Card Round in 2015, with Kansas City rolling to a 30-0 victory over the Texans.
Kansas City lost to the Colts in 2013 in the Wild Card Round in Indianapolis and lost to the Titans in Kansas in 2017. The Chiefs’ end of a 30-year drought without a home playoff win came last year against the Colts.
Kansas City will host Houston at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the third Divisional Round game of the weekend on CBS 30 KCJO. Tennessee will travel to Baltimore on Saturday night in a meeting of the No. 1 and No. 6 seeds in the AFC. Baltimore will host the AFC Championship with a win against the Titans, otherwise Sunday’s winner will decide the host for Championship Sunday.