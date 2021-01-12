The Cleveland Browns pulled off the unpredictable by taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers in last Sunday’s wild-card win, and Andy Reid is not overlooking the feat.

“We know we’re going to get a team that’s playing fast, is going to be amped up and that’s part of it, that’s part of the playoffs,” Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

As the ‘Run it Back Tour’ is en route to reaching its pinnacle, the top-seeded Chiefs gear up to host the Browns in an AFC Divisional Round matchup.

Reid expects Sunday to be a tough contest from the Browns, who are full of playmakers, including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb.

“They’ve got a good quarterback, obviously, and they do play-passes off of that and they make it look just like they do the run plays. So, you’ve got to be able to decipher and then transition,” Reid said. “They’ve got good receivers and tight ends, so you’ve got to play physical on those guys because they do a nice job. And that offensive line does a nice job in the run and pass game.”

Despite giving up 553 yards of offense to the Steelers, the Browns managed to force five turnovers in Sunday’s victory. Reid maintained Cleveland’s defense remains dynamic.

“Defensively, their front seven is tough. They fly around and make a lot of plays, and their back end does the same thing. I mean, they’re going to challenge you, so you you’ve got to be ready to go, and they’ve gotten better,” Reid said.

On the other side of the ball, two 25-year-old quarterbacks square off in Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes.

Reid maintained Mayfield’s game has evolved over the years, posing a threat to the Chiefs’ defense who still look to finish the season strong.

“He’s matured on the field. I think he’s really fallen in love with this scheme and mastered it, so he’s doing very well,” Reid said. “It’s not an easy thing to do when you’ve been given a couple different things as a young quarterback, a couple different schemes to try to be the best at. That’s not easily for a lot of these quarterbacks. A lot of guys get lost in that and it looks like he’s really powered through it and done a nice job.”

As the Chiefs prepare to defend their Super Bowl title in the playoffs, they expect Sunday to be a showdown.

“It’s single elimination, so every game, you’re going to get everybody’s best game potentially so it’s not because of anything you’ve done before. I mean you’re in the dance here in a single elimination situation. Everybody’s got to play to the best of their ability on both sides, both teams,” Reid said.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Browns is set for Sunday at 2:05 p.m.