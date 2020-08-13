During a normal training camp in St. Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs would take the field preparing for the first preseason game.
With phase two of the NFL’s ramp-up period gone and no preseason to look forward to, the Chiefs begin the padded portion of training camp with under one month until kickoff of a new season Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.
“We’ll hit every situation that we can think of — I’m sure there will be something to pop up that you don’t think of, but for the most part, we’ll have everything taken care of situationally, and we’ll roll from there,” Reid said in a Zoom interview with reporters Sunday. “We do some other drills that work into your team-type thinking; we normally do that, too.”
With guidelines put forth in the collective bargaining agreement, the acclimation into training camp has been slower than previous years, from standard walk-throughs to a transition into padded shirts and helmets. Friday’s practice will feature pads but be shorter as the team revs up to two-and-a-half-hour sessions at the team’s facility in Kansas City, Missouri.
The time has allowed the coaching staff to go in-depth with individuals and positional groups.
“You’re able to teach,” Reid said. “You can walk through it. Now, we’re able to run through it, and then eventually, we’ll get into pads, and there’s no lull in the action — there hasn’t been that month off where guys have put it aside and then they come back and they’re right in the mix, so I look at that, for right now, as a positive thing.
“You can tell that they paid attention on the Zoom. Their retention’s been great and they’ve been working, so we appreciate that.”
A total of 14 padded practices are allowed between Aug. 14 and Sept. 3, a 21-day period. During that time, the team must cut down to 80 players by Aug. 16 due to rules agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA. The final roster cutdown to 53 players is Saturday, Sept. 5, with practice squads expanding to 16 players this year with four players protected from other teams.
With an offseason in the rearview, it’s still a day-by-day affair for the players in the building.
“I think it’s just the uncertainty — the uncertainty of every single day, coming in and not knowing exactly the routine you always have been accustomed to,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I think it’s a good challenge to have — dealing with adversity early in the season, early even in the offseason, trying to accept that and trying to come out better on the other side.
“I’m excited for the challenge to try to go out there and show the world that we can do this right way if we do it the safe way.”
Reid said the extra time allowed him and Mahomes to go team-by-team to break down defensive coverage in film review. Those sessions could prove valuable playing the Texans, which split two games last season with the Chiefs winning in the AFC Divisional Round en route to Super Bowl 54.
“He knows he’s going to get some more new looks,” Reid said. “But that’s kind of how you build your quarterback resume as you go. It takes a couple three-four years there to get everything down, and then you roll.”