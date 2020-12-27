Even on a day that saw him have his worst game of the season, Patrick Mahomes found a reason to celebrate.

Following a miss by Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo that delivered the Kansas City Chiefs a 17-14 win, the AFC’s No. 1 seed and secured the most wins in a season in franchise history, Mahomes skipped down the bench area, pumped his fist and enjoyed the moment on the final Sunday of 2020.

Even so, he found reason to be disappointed in himself with the stretch of the season that counts for everything around the corner.

Mahomes’ final stat line turned out to be what would be a good day for most quarterbacks, completing 24 of 44 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Before a third-and-10 completion to Travis Kelce on Kansas City’s game-winning drive, Mahomes was just 5 of 17 for 66 yards as he threw an interception and two more near-INTs in the final quarter.

“But then again, at the end of the day, the defense played their tail off to keep us in that game, to give us a chance, and the offense found a way to score a touchdown when we needed to,” Mahomes said.

The Falcons entered the day as the 31st-ranked passing defense and allowed the most 20-yard completions in the NFL, a stat the Chiefs offense also leads in. Kansas City managed just two such receptions before a 29-yard catch by Kelce and the 25-yard winner by Demarcus Robinson on the final drive, resulting in four such plays.

But as they have done for the past two months, the Chiefs found a way. The win served as the seventh-straight game won by one score or less, continuing on what was already an NFL record.

“Every (win) is not going to be the prettiest one you’ve had, but the bottom line is you’ve got to keep battling,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “If you don’t battle, you can’t do anything. There’s no way you’re going to survive this. The mental toughness is the part I respect.”

As the team has embraced in the past two years, and Mahomes nodded to twice in a postgame interview, it was another ode to their championship swagger. Without their top two linebackers in Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson, rookie Willie Gay Jr. led the team with nine tackles and forced a fumble in the red zone. Rookie L’Jarius Sneed was one of four Chiefs with a sack as Kansas City hit Matt Ryan 12 times on the day.

Time and time again in 2020, Kansas City (14-1) has dug itself out from deficits, as it did Sunday, last week in Miami and in the playoffs last year. As the offense trickles the line between inventive and effective and the defense seems to be molding into form, the group is confident the home stretch of the season has built a team ready to make a run at a repeat.

“These guys are tough. Our guys are mentally tough,” Reid said. “To put together what they have to this point, my hat goes off to them. I appreciate the effort. And I get to see it every day — they battle through. And that’s going to help us down the road.”