Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during the second half of the team’s NFL AFC championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during the second half of the team’s NFL AFC championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during the second half of the team’s NFL AFC championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Source: Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones admires the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
The stand off between the Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones could continue for quite some time.
In a post on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter, an individual by the name of @ShaunBurki asked Jones “so when you gonna show up ...” to which Jones replied to the tweet “Week 8.”
The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion missed the entirety of training camp in St. Joseph and still has not reported to the team post-training camp in Kansas City, which has cost him $50,000 per day since veterans were supposed to report to camp.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains an ally for his teammate, who has a $19.5 million base salary for 2023.
“I don’t think anyone expected him not to be here now, but that’s part of the contract negotiation stuff. I’m not looking down on him for anything like that. He has stuff that he’s tried to get done that he feels like he needs to, to get done right now. I respect his decision,” Mahomes said.
As they wait for Jones, the focus still remains on getting ready for the 2023 regular season and Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions according to sportsbooks.
The team’s final preseason game this Saturday against the Cleveland Browns will be the last opportunity for fringe players to make a name for themselves before the Aug. 29 cutdown deadline approaches.
Head coach Andy Reid and the coaching staff likely have an idea of how a majority of the roster will look, but it’s the rest that could be the decided after the final preseason game.
“We haven’t finalized anything yet on that numbers wise,” Reid said. “The bottom of the roster thing, you got to kind of work through and see how it all works out. Then you can’t forget to include special teams in there too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.