The stand off between the Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones could continue for quite some time.

In a post on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter, an individual by the name of @ShaunBurki asked Jones “so when you gonna show up ...” to which Jones replied to the tweet “Week 8.”

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

