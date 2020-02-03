50 The number of years that stood between the first and second Super Bowl championships in Chiefs’ history.
21 The number of unanswered points that lifted the Chiefs past a 20-10 deficit to the 49ers at the end of the third quarter. The 10-point comeback is tied for the second largest in Super Bowl history.
24 The number of years plus 138 days old, which makes Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win an MVP award and a Super Bowl. He became the second-youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl.
5-0 The record of Mahomes and the Chiefs when trailing by double digits during the 2019-’20 season. Mahomes is the first quarterback to lead three double-digit comebacks in a single postseason.
222 The number of wins coach Andy Reid has had, including Super Bowl LIV. Reid’s 222nd-career win coincidentally arrived on 2/22. He was the winningest coach without a championship prior to Super Bowl LIV.