A positive case of COVID-19 within the teams staff forced the Kansas City Chiefs to close the facility Thursday, and a close contact led to a star defensive player being placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs placed the designation on defensive tackle Chris Jones on Thursday, according to the NFL Transactions report.

The listing doesn't necessarily mean that Jones has tested positive. Instead, he is reported to have been exposed to someone who has.

Earlier Thursday, the Chiefs reported that a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the NFL Network reported that staffer was head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who also serves as the team's infectious control officer.

Burkholder helped coordinate the NFL's COVID-19 protocols during the offseason anf is around the players on virtually a daily basis.

The Chiefs held practice Thursday morning and closed their facility following practice, moving to virtual meetings for the evening. The team canceled media availability for the day.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our No. 1 priority," the Chiefs said in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us."

Jones is the second active player from the Chiefs placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fullback Anthony Sherman missed three games and returned to practice this week.

COVID-19 has posed challenges this fall and the NFL has been forced to reschedule numerous games through the first seven weeks of the regular season.

In the past week alone, the virus affected the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

Additionally, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman only recently returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list after being exposed to someone who tested positive and missing three games.

Jones will still have to be cleared via consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart before he's allowed to return to action, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in doubt. Jones currently leads the Chiefs with 4.5 sacks through eight games despite dealing with a groin injury.

Defensive end Frank Clark (knee) returned to the field Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. The Chiefs listed Clark and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) as limited participants. Watkins has missed three straight games.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) missed another day of practice after missing last week.

The Chiefs listed left tackle Eric Fisher (shoulder), defensive end Taco Charlton (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (elbow) as full participants for a second straight day.