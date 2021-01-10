The defending Super Bowl champions will face the team that just ended the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.

With a 48-37 upset Sunday night in Pittsburgh, the sixth-seeded Cleveland Browns will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Browns won their first playoff game since New Year’s Day 1995 despite their head coach missing the game and watching from his basement due to COVID-19 protocols.

Kevin Stefanski will return for the matchup with the Chiefs.

The game will kickoff at 2:05 p.m. Sunday on CBS 30 KCJO.

The Chiefs are early 9.5-point favorites in Las Vegas.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will play in Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in his career, while Kareem Hunt will return to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since the Chiefs released him in November 2018.

Cleveland’s rushing game, rated as the seventh-best in the NFL, poses the combo of Nick Chubb and Hunt, who combined for 1,908 yards in the regular season.

They also have the best run blocking and pass blocking unit in the NFL, according Pro Football Focus.

Among the eight teams still left in the playoff field, nobody has allowed more than the Browns’ 247.6 passing yards per game, which could bode well for the Chiefs. However, the Browns did intercept Ben Roethlisberger four times Sunday.

The Chiefs and Browns last met in the 2018 regular season. Hunt had three touchdowns for the Chiefs in a 37-21 win, and Travis Kelce caught a pair of touchdowns in his home state.

Kansas City had the week off with a bye as the AFC’s top seed and sat many of their starters in Week 17, which should leave Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Co. healthy when they hit the practice field Wednesday.