The Kansas City Chiefs have already claimed the top spot in the AFC, but they still have one contest ahead of them as they go toe-to-toe with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

“We know they’re a good football team,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “They’ve won the last three games, and they’ve done very well.”

Last time the two teams met, Herbert was making his first career start for LA. The sixth overall pick from last year’s draft began the season as a backup to Tyrod Taylor. But when Taylor went down with injury, Herbert stepped in. He and the Chargers forced overtime, but the Chiefs ultimately won on a Harrison Butker field goal.

Since then, Herbert has started every game for the Chargers, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 28 touchdown passes. His 28th touchdown pass broke the rookie passing touchdown record, previously set by Baker Mayfield in 2018.

Expected to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Herbert was praised by Reid for his performance.

“He’s lucky to have Tyrod (Taylor) in there to help him out along with their coaching staff,” Reid said. “He has sure taken to it and done very well. He’s a heck of a player.”

Reid said the Chargers coaching staff has done a great job preparing Herbert to step in and be successful as a rookie.

“One of the tough, tough things to do,” Reid said, “is have a young quarterback be as efficient as he is against the blitz game.”

Reid said having young quarterbacks perform the way that Herbert has is good for the NFL.

“We’re all in it for this competition,” Reid said. “He’s going to sure help them be competitive.”

While Herbert will have the opportunity to perform on Sunday, a lot of Chiefs rookies and young players will have the chance to show out as the defending champs will be resting a lot of their starters ahead of the playoffs.

Reid noted L’Jarius Sneed as one of the biggest contributors of the Chiefs’ rookies because of his versatility.

“He’s done a nice job. He can play either corner or inside, it really doesn’t matter,” Reid said. “He was efficient on the outside, and every week he got a little bit better… We have confidence he can play either spot and be a full-time corner or kick in to nickel, whatever we need.”

The Chiefs will be resting many of their starters Sunday after securing the top seed in the AFC. Veteran quarterback Chad Henne will be making his first start since 2014 with Patrick Mahomes getting the week to rest.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.