In the late hours of Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs only made a Super Bowl champion offense even more lethal.
With the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
A prominent piece of LSU’s national championship offense, Edwards-Helaire upgrades a position with much needed top-end depth. Kansas City saw four running backs miss time last season with injuries.
Edwards-Helaire, who stands at 5-foot-7, ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine after one of the best seasons of any running back in 2019.
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns at 6.6 yards per carry. He added 55 catches for another 453 yards in the passing game.
He rushed for 134 yards against Florida, 136 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards against Auburn, had 103 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards and four touchdowns at Alabama and put up 118 combined yards in the SEC title game against Georgia.
After sitting out most of the semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, he had 110 yards on just 16 carries and another 54 yards receiving in the national title game win over Clemson.
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Chiefs legend Priest Holmes, while NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees him similar to Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.
“Compact, sudden back who runs low to the ground with power and balance to break tackles and the agility to bob, weave and shake them in tight quarters,” Zierlein wrote. “Edwards-Helaire runs with instinctive eyes and quick-cut foot speed. He doesn’t really have tells or tendencies and can alter the rush track when needed, which makes him so unpredictable for defenses.
“While he can create for himself, he’s better off working inside-out as NFL linebackers might be able to outflank him on pure outside runs. He has pop behind his pads but lacks short-yardage size. He has the talent to become a good, three-down back in time, but needs to improve in pass protection.”
The Chiefs hold the No. 63 and No. 96 picks on Day 2 of the draft Friday.