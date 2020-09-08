Thursday night under the Arrowhead Stadium lights and in front of limited fans, Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edward-Helaire will play his first game as a professional.

“My goal is to go out and execute and do my job, as far as my one-eleventh,” Edwards-Helaire said. “As far as details that’s in for the halfback, I’m going to hound on in on it. Study as much as I can and prepare as much as I can up until game time and go out there and do my job on Thursday.”

The 2020 NFL season kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Houston Texans, who they beat in a memorable, record-setting divisional round playoff game in 2019.

And the match-up will be even more significant for Edwards-Helaire.

“I’m excited. I grew up literally watching J.J. Watt on TV and playing against him on the video games,” Edwards-Helaire said.

Due to no preseason games this year, the College Football Playoff National Championship in January was the last time the rookie competed on the field.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and logged 453 receiving yards while totaling 17 touchdowns en route to LSU’s national championship win, but he knows the professional stage is unique.

“It’s the National Football League," Edwards-Helaire said. "It’s the highest you could possibly go as far as playing professional football. The speed is going to be as fast as each game will be. Every game, I feel like will be different, but the speed will ultimately be unmatched.”

With Damien Williams opting out of the season, all eyes now turn to the Chiefs’ first round draft pick to dazzle as starting running back this season.

But he’s not phased by the hype on social media.

“I’m really not big on it. I don’t see a lot of it,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I come to practice every day, come to work, look at my stuff at night and do my job, ultimately. I’m just doing what I’ve been doing my whole life."

Although Edwards-Helaire admits he’ll be nervous on his first snap come Thursday, it’s going to be special in more ways than one for the 21-year-old.

“It’s literally going to mean the world,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Everyone who has had their hand in the Clyde pot – which has not been a lot growing up – just being from Baton Rouge and understanding the circumstance of coming out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For me, it’s going to be important, but (also) for the people that are around me that have supported me the most and ultimately, got me through the hardships of growing up where I grew up at. Ultimately, I’m doing it for them.”

The Chiefs kick off against the Texans on Thursday at 7:20 p.m.