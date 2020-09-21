With the game on the line Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he had complete faith in his fourth-year kicker, Harrison Butker.

“For a kicker, you don’t say this quite as often, but (Butker) loves to compete,” Reid said Monday. “There was no question when it came off his foot what was going on.”

Butker’s 58-yard field goal in overtime won the game for the Chiefs Sunday afternoon on the road against the Chargers.

The overtime winner was Butker’s second 58-yarder Sunday afternoon, both being the longest kicks of his career. The first came at the end of the third quarter to bring the Chiefs within eight points of the Chargers.

The Georgia Tech product added a 30-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Reid says the team has a lot to build on from Sunday’s contest, particularly with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“You got to see, again, growth with Pat at the quarterback spot, where things weren’t going well for him at the beginning,” Reid said. “(He) just beared down and worked his way through, and kind of brought everyone with him.”

After the week two win, the Chiefs are victorious in 11-straight games dating back to the 2019 season. The seven games prior to Sunday were won by double digits.

Despite the team’s hot streak, Reid said his squad never treats an opponent lightly.

“In this league, every game you gotta bear down,” Reid said. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, obviously, but we played well enough to win the game, which ended up being important.”

Reid said his team will continue to hold that mentality as they move forward through the season.

“There are plenty of things that we can work on to make ourselves better,” Reid said. “That’s how we’re going to approach it here this week.”

Reid and the Chiefs will regroup to face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a Monday night contest on Sept. 28.