For the first time as a collective group, the Chiefs entered Monday’s training camp practice with game footage to evaluate and learn from.
Kansas City defeated San Francisco 19-16 in Saturday’s preseason opener, the first of three games to come this month before the regular season begins in September.
It meant dreams realized for rookies who suited up in NFL uniforms for the first time. It also meant for a chance to get real feedback and critiques of themselves.
“(I learned) I can actually do it,” joked rookie right guard Trey Smith, who started the game despite being drafted in the sixth round. “That was probably the first thing. Just watching the film, got to finish better is the first thing that stood out to me. Finishing my assignment and executing a lot better.
“We’re working for perfection, but obviously we’re never going to obtain that. There’s always something we can do better. Getting on our assignment, better technique — there’s always something we can improve on.”
Smith and the starting offensive line played 11 snaps in total — four for Patrick Mahomes and seven more for backup quarterback Chad Henne.
The first preseason action allowed teammates to see each other in game speed for the first time, which only emphasized to linebacker Ben Niemann how Mizzou rookie Nick Bolton has adapted to the NFL.
“He’s been able to pick stuff up pretty quick. I’ll give him a lot of credit being a rookie, he’s been able to play multiple spots as well, which you don’t see,” Niemann said. “Often times, it’s just getting comfortable and getting into things at one spot and you kind of go from there, but he’s been able to pick up the scheme pretty quick.”
The Chiefs have just two more practices left in St. Joseph before heading to Arizona for the second preseason game Friday and continuing through the preseason program in Kansas City.
Injury notes
Defensive end Taco Charlton (hamstring), cornerback BoPete Keyes (finger), tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (concussion protocol) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip flexor) all practiced.
Wide receiver Marcus Kemp (shoulder) and linebacker Darius Harris (finger) returned to action after picking up injuries Saturday.
Offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), running back Elijah McGuire (ankle), tight end Evan Baylis (ankle), rookie linebacker Riley Cole (ankle) and rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee) didn’t participate in practice.
Practice observations
The Chiefs were out of pads Monday, working out in just helmets and shorts. … With Willie Gay Jr. recently returning from concussion protocol, the second-year pro lined up alongside Anthony Hitchens and rookie Nick Bolton during full team drills. … Safety Juan Thornhill, who played the second-most defensive snaps Saturday, didn’t take snaps with the starters, instead working with the second and third teams.
Mahomes debuts signature shoe
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced a new signature shoe coming to Adidas next Monday — the Mahomes 1.0.
“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid,” Mahomes tweeted. “Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning.”
The color of the shoes are Team Solar Green, Cloud White, Core Black. and have Mahomes’ new personal logo, which was released last week. They will cost $130.
