The Kansas City Chiefs returned to training camp on Monday after falling to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in their first preseason contest on Saturday.

The Chiefs announced four roster cuts prior to practice in order to meet the league’s roster requirements of 85 players before the Tuesday deadline. The Chiefs waived wide receivers Gary Jennings and Omar Bayless as well as offensive lineman Evin Ksierarczyk and cornerback Lonnie Johnson.


