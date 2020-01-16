KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even before the spark provided in last year’s postseason push, the Kansas City Chiefs locked down Damien Williams for the future.
After Kareem Hunt’s release from the team late last season, Williams emerged in the closing weeks of the year. He had two touchdowns and 123 total yards in Week 15, followed by 103 rushing years and a receiving touchdown at Seattle, prompting him to sign a two-year extension with the team.
That was followed by 159 yards rushing, another 91 through the air and four total touchdowns in last year’s postseason.
Following a season of ups and downs, Williams showed up again. His touchdown reception started a 28-point rally in the second quarter, pulling in three total scores in the AFC Divisional Round against the Texans. His seven playoff touchdowns are a Chiefs postseason record.
“This could be your last run, this could be your last play and you want to go at it as such,” Williams said. “I'm going hard every single play whether it's a play fake or not, I'm going to be the best actor you've ever seen, acting like I have the ball.
“These big moments, you can't shy away from them.”
The big moments are what makes Sunday’s AFC Championship against Tennessee even more special.
In the moments after a Week 10 loss in Nashville, Williams was seen sitting silent without a flinch at his locker. Just a few hours earlier in the second quarter, Williams saw the ball poked from his arms and returned for a scoop-and-score. His team lost 35-32.
As his teammates prepared for a trip home, and eventually to Mexico City, Williams fought back emotions that still impact him 72 hours ahead of his fifth career playoff game.
“You think about that fumble because they took that to the crib,” Williams said. “I'm a pride type of a person. I take that as that's on me. I could have done better, I should have done better.”
Even though he lost the battle, and takes responsibility for one of its greatest moments, he noted he wants the Titans’ best. Tennessee was without run-stuffing monster Jurrell Casey in that outing, a dynamic that will impact Sunday’s championship in a fashion that Williams looks forward to.
“I can't have somebody beat up on me and then come to my house and think they're going to beat up on me again,” Williams said. “It's going to be one of those games where, you know, people are looking at them as the underdogs, but I feel like we're the underdogs right now. They already got one up on us.”
Williams has just 22 touchdowns in 85 regular season games, far from his ratio of two touchdowns per playoff game.
Consistency was a hinderous from the jump in 2019. He missed the majority of training camp with a hamstring injury before missing two games with a knee injury early in the year while LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams showed flashes in an under-performing run game. After the bye, Williams sat out three more weeks with a rib injury.
“People don't really look at what you're doing off the field and behind the cameras,” Williams explained, “how hard I'm really working and what I'm doing to get back on the field and being mentally tough and strong to stay into it and keep up on the plays so when I do come back I can still stay in rhythm.”
Williams knows what to expect from Tennessee this go-around, battling a physical defense hoping to pop the ball loose on any play. But through the adversity, he plans to keep chugging along.
“At the end of the days, that's not going to stop me from feeling comfortable and running,” Williams said.