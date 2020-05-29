Joining an already stacked running back room can be intimidating for a rookie in the NFL, but for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it’s something he understands all too well.
“It’s just like I’m in the same position I was three years ago,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I was going into a college football room where Leonard (Fournette) had just left and I was in a room with Derrius Guice, Darrel Williams — who is actually in the room now — and Nick Brossette.”
Edwards-Helaire tallied 1,414 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and 55 receptions in 2019 at Louisiana State en route to the team’s 2020 College Football Playoff national championship victory.
Constantly improving what he calls his ‘natural’ ability is a trademark of the former Tiger’s success.
“It’s something that I was born with, and ever since I’ve felt that it’s a gift that I have, I’ve always tried to (improve) it, work on it and make it elite,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Being quicker and faster than the next person is the name of the game and it’s what I’ve made my game. Being quick and fast in small areas is the way I get open, it’s the way I run the ball and it’s why I ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs.”
Now as he settles into his new home and adjusts to the virtual offseason, Edwards-Helaire already knows what to expect in Kansas City.
“I was able to see it at the (NFL) Combine,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Coach Reid and Coach EB (Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy) literally explained, ‘This is what we run,’ and I’m still standing strong on it, going through the offense and picking up the offense and learning everything is pretty much exactly what I was told it would be.”
With teammates like Damien Williams, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washingtoe, Edwards-Helaire fits right into the offensive mold the Super Bowl Champions have created for years to come.
“It’s a room full of great competitors, a bunch of great players, guys that can do a bunch of things,” Chiefs running backs coach DeLand McCullough said. “The beauty of this is once we get back on the field, we’re going to be able to sort out where guys fall. But in the meantime, every man in that room is preparing to do everything.”
Although they’re all not out on the field together yet, Kansas City’s playmakers know what it takes to run it back.
“That’s the biggest thing. If you can learn from guys who have experienced the things that you’re about to encounter, you can only benefit from it. So, I’m the young guy in the room,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I’m 21 years old, and right now I’m learning. I’m a rookie, so I’m staying in my place and I’m doing what I need to do.”
McCullough added, “Everybody in this offense, all of the half backs, need to be able to do everything. Clyde, he’s not going to be pigeon-holed in like, ‘Hey, this guy’s a third down backer. This guy’s this, this guy’s that.’ He’s going to take on everything that the offense has and then we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”